Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that Lopez (shoulder) will be stretched out as a starting pitcher during spring training, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Weiss noted that Lopez could eventually become a bullpen option if that's the route the team ultimately decides to take, but for the time being Lopez will prepare to be in Atlanta's 2026 rotation. The right-hander missed nearly the entire 2025 season following arthroscopic right shoulder surgery in April, but he was throwing off a mound by September and should be ready for the start of spring training.