Braves' Tyler Mahle: Strikes out seven in win

Mahle (4-9) earned the win against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Mahle cruised through five scoreless innings before surrendering a solo homer in the sixth, throwing 58 of 93 pitches for strikes with 15 whiffs. A change of scenery has benefited the 31-year-old, who's allowed just one earned run while racking up 16 strikeouts across two quality starts since joining Atlanta at the trade deadline. Overall, he owns a 4.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 105:39 K:BB across 106.2 innings between Atlanta and San Francisco this season. With Reynaldo Lopez (knee) expected to return from the injured list soon, it's unclear when Mahle will make his next appearance with his new club.