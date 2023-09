Ashby (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with High-A Wisconsin on Saturday.

Ashby has been on the injured list all season while recovering from a shoulder surgery he underwent in early April. After pitching several side sessions to work out some issues with his delivery, the 25-year-old southpaw is now ready to return to game action. Ashby should be able to rejoin Milwaukee's bullpen as a multi-inning reliever before the end of the season.