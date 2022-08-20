Ashby didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Cubs, surrendering six runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The southpaw didn't issue a walk in a start of five innings or longer for the first time since June 4, but he did issue two wild pitches and Ashby couldn't keep runners from crossing the plate when they did reach base. In five outings since the All-Star break, he's posted a 4.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings, but he's still looking for his first win since July 8.