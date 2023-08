Ashby (shoulder) acknowledged Tuesday that he is still working on his delivery in side sessions, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

At last check, the 25-year-old left-hander was said to be nearing a minor-league rehab assignment, but his velocity hasn't returned to full force and he'll need more time before returning to live games. Ashby has been on the shelf all season due to a shoulder injury that required arthroscopic surgery back in early April.