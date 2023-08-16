The Brewers will make a decision on when to send Ashby (shoulder) on a rehab assignment "very soon," Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby has been throwing bullpens and batting practice at the Brewers' complex in Arizona with no issues, but he hasn't been able to get up to his usual velocity. As a result, the team will be forced to decide whether to keep building Ashby up or send him on a minor-league rehab assignment. Manager Craig Counsell emphasized the importance of having Ashby capable of operating at "full octane" for Milwaukee down the stretch, but he added there will be "hurdles to clear" in order to do so.