Ashby (shoulder) isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list this season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander hasn't suffered a setback in his recovery from the arthroscopic shoulder procedure he underwent in April, but the Brewers want him to focus on building up his arm in the minors over the next few weeks rather than gearing up for a return to the MLB bullpen. Assuming the Brewers don't deviate from that plan, Ashby will continue to make rehab appearances at Double-A Biloxi this week before moving up to Triple-A Nashville, where he'll finish the 2023 campaign. Ashby has resided on the Brewers' IL all season but began his rehab assignment at High-A Wisconsin earlier this month, striking out five and walking five while allowing three runs (two earned) in 3.2 innings over three appearances before moving up to Biloxi.