Monasterio will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Monasterio will stay in the lineup for the third game in a row and appears to have emerged as the Brewers' preferred shortstop for the time being after Joey Ortiz (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Friday. The 28-year-old is batting a respectable .257 over 80 plate appearances on the season, but he doesn't bring much power or speed to the table and is unlikely to offer much fantasy value while typically slotting in near the bottom of the Milwaukee lineup.