Monasterio will sit Saturday against the Nationals.
Monasterio has settled into an everyday role in the second half, with Saturday's off day just his third since the break. His bat has been sub-par for an everyday corner infielder, however, as his .270/.344/.369 slash line is good for a modest 97 wRC+. Josh Donaldson will take over at the hot corner Saturday.
