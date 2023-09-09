Monasterio went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-2 victory over the Yankees.

Monasterio led off the seventh with a double, then scored what would turn out to be the game-winning run on a William Contreras single. His second double drove in two and provided insurance as the Brewers pulled away for the win. Monasterio has started every game at third base for the Brewers since Aug. 23, and has swung a hot bat since the calendar turned to September, batting .400 with 10 hits in 25 at-bats.