Monasterio was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds with an apparent head injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 25-year-old took a shot to the face while making a tag on a pickoff throw during the third inning, and he was replaced by a pinch hitter after initially remaining in the contest. Monasterio clubbed his first big-league homer during the opening frame to give Milwaukee a 3-0 lead, which was his lone plate appearance before leaving the game.