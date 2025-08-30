Monasterio went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Brewers' 7-2 win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Monasterio supplied the game's first run in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field off Shane Bieber. It was Monasterio's fourth home run of the season, surpassing his previous career high that he set in 2023. He's now in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak, going 11-for-29 (.379) with six runs, two homers and four RBI over that span.