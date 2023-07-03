Monasterio is starting at third base and batting sixth on Monday versus the Cubs.
With Brian Anderson going on paternity leave, Monasterio will be the first to fill in at the hot corner. It's the first start at third base at the major-league level for the 26-year-old.
