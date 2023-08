Monasterio went 3-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base during Tuesday's loss to Colorado.

Monasterio was slashing just .174/.296/.217 during August heading into Tuesday's contest, but he was finally able to break out of his slump against the Rockies. The 26-year-old infielder has never hit more than nine home runs in a season throughout his professional career, so his seventh-inning blast off Kyle Freeland isn't something that should be expected from Monasterio going forward. However, he's demonstrated an excellent ability to get on base with a .367 OBP through 158 plate appearances.