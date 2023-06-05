Monasterio (head) will start at shortstop and bat second in Monday's game against the Reds.

Monasterio exited Sunday's 5-1 win early after being hit in the head on a tag play, but his removal from the contest was described as precautionary. The rookie's presence in the lineup a day later seemingly supports that sentiment, but Monasterio's playing time is soon expected to take a hit. Willy Adames (concussion) looks on track to return from the 7-day injured list Thursday, which will likely leave Monasterio as the odd man out of the Milwaukee infield.