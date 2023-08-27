Monasterio went 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 victory versus San Diego.

Monasterio plated Milwaukee's first run with a single in the fifth inning. He was moved to second on a fielder's choice, then came around to score after stealing third base and drawing a throwing error by Padres catcher Luis Campusano. Monasterio came into Saturday in the midst of a 2-for-30 stretch over his previous eight contests, though he's been able to maintain a near-everyday role in the Brewers' lineup.