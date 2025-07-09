Monasterio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Monasterio will head back to the bench after he went 2-for-11 with an RBI and a stolen base while starting in each of the Brewers' last three contests, twice in place of shortstop Joey Ortiz and once in place of third baseman Caleb Durbin. Though Durbin's absence from the lineup in Tuesday's 3-1 win appeared to be more of a rest day, Monasterio could make a push for more starts at shortstop if Ortiz is unable to break out of his extended slump at the dish. After going hitless in his return to the lineup Tuesday, Ortiz is now slashing .125/.200/.344 over his last 10 games.