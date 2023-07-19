Monasterio will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Phillies.

With Brian Anderson (back) recently joining Rowdy Tellez (forearm) on the 10-day injured list, the Brewers have turned to Owen Miller and Monasterio as their primary options at the two corner-infield spots. Monasterio will man the hot corner for the fifth game in a row after going 4-for-14 with a double, a walk, three runs and two RBI over the previous four contests.