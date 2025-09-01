Monasterio is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

With Joey Ortiz (hamstring) returning from the 10-day injured list and stepping back in at shortstop Monday, Monasterio appears set to move back into a utility role. Monasterio filled in admirably for Ortiz, covering shortstop for each of the past 10 games while slashing .371/.405/.657 with two home runs, four doubles, one walk, five runs and four RBI. Monasterio still has an active 11-game hitting streak, during which the 28-year-old has raised his season average from .242 to .294.