Perkins went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

Perkins was called up Friday to provide outfield depth while Sal Frelick (hamstring) is out. Perkins went 1-for-1 off the bench Friday before getting the start in center field for Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old outfielder will be a decent source of speed if he can carve out consistent playing time -- he had 23 steals over 121 games a year ago. For now, he slots in as a switch hitting option who can play all three outfield spots, but that may not lead to an everyday role immediately.