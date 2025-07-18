Brewers' Blake Perkins: Brought up to bigs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers recalled Perkins from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Perkins will fill in for the IL-bound Sal Frelick (hamstring), marking Perkins' first MLB action of 2025. He suffered a fractured shin in February and picked up a groin injury during his recovery before being reinstated July 13. He should see regular playing time in right field while Frelick is shelved. Perkins notched a .648 OPS with 23 stolen bases in 434 plate appearances with the Brewers last season.
More News
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Hopes to re-start rehab Friday•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Now battling groin injury•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Takes another step toward return•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Beginning assignment in ACL•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Targeting late-June assignment•