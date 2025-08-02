Perkins went 2-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 16-9 win over the Nationals.

The switch hitter launched both blasts from the right side of the plate, taking Mitchell Parker deep in the second and fifth innings. The homers were the first of the season for Perkins, who is batting .281 (9-for-32) over 12 games since the All-Star break with five extra-base hits (two double, a triple, two home runs), two steals, six RBI and eight runs. With Jackson Chourio (hamstring) set to miss more than the 10-day minimum after being placed on the injured list Friday, Perkins should be in line for an everyday role over the next few weeks.