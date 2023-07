Perkins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Though he'll take a seat for the series finale, Perkins should remain one of the primary beneficiaries from a playing-time perspective now that the struggling Jesse Winker (back) -- who had already been starting to lose out on starts -- was moved to the injured list Wednesday. Tyrone Taylor will fill the opening in the outfield Wednesday while Christian Yelich picks up the start at Winker's vacated designated-hitter spot.