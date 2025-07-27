default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Perkins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Perkins will hit the bench for the second day in a row after he had started in five of Milwaukee's six contests before that. With Sal Frelick returning from the injured list Saturday, Perkins looks set to fill more of a fourth-outfielder role moving forward for the Brewers.

More News