Brewers' Blake Perkins: Moving into reserve role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perkins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Perkins will hit the bench for the second day in a row after he had started in five of Milwaukee's six contests before that. With Sal Frelick returning from the injured list Saturday, Perkins looks set to fill more of a fourth-outfielder role moving forward for the Brewers.
