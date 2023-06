Perkins went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Perkins tallied his third multi-hit effort in eight games since June 11 and is now slashing .474/.524/.632 over that span. His hot bat should afford him some additional opportunities in the lineup, but he's situated in an outfield depth role and that seemingly won't change unless an injury opens up more playing time.