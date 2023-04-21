Burnes (pectoral) threw a bullpen session Friday without issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This comes after a successful light side session Wednesday. Burnes tweaked his left (non-throwing-arm) pectoral muscle Monday versus the Mariners but is expected to take the mound for his normal turn in the rotation Sunday against the Red Sox. It appears the Brewers avoided a major scare here.
More News
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Cleared for next start•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Will likely make next start•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Penciled in to start Sunday•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Playing catch Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Dealing with minor pec strain•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Exits with apparent injury•