Burnes threw 29 pitches over four scoreless innings in Monday's spring game. He allowed just one hit, hit a batter and posted a 5:1 K:BB in the outing.

Burnes gave up a couple earned runs in his first two exhibition outings, but he was locked in Monday, allowing just three runners to reach base. He has not officially been named the Opening Day starter for the Brewers, but expect him to be on the mound when they kick off the regular season Mar. 30 against the Cubs.