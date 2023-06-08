Burnes (5-4) earned the win over Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing two hits and striking out nine batters over eight scoreless innings.

Burnes was dominant in the outing, allowing just a pair of singles while racking up 14 whiffs and nine punchouts. He received plenty of run support to garner his first win since May 12. While Burnes' overall numbers this season aren't quite up to par with those of his previous three campaigns, he's been steady with eight quality starts over 13 appearances. Over his past three outings, the right-hander as posted a 1.71 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB across 21 frames.