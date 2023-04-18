Burnes suffered a left pectoral strain in Monday's game against the Mariners but it's possible he could make his next start, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Per McCalvy, the early read is that it's a minor strain, but the Brewers will monitor the situation closely over the next few days. Burnes left with the trainer after 85 pitches, but he was able to pick up his second win of the season after striking out three over 5.1 innings of one-run ball. His status will likely be updated throughout the week in advance of this weekend's home series against the Red Sox.