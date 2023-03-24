Burnes will start Opening Day versus the Cubs on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
For a second straight year, Burnes will make an Opening Day start at Wrigley Field against Marcus Stroman on the other side. Although Burnes has been locked into a heated negotiations process with the Brewers this offseason, it's unlikely that it'll affect his play on the mound. The right-hander produced a 2.94 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 243 strikeouts over 202 innings in 33 starts with Milwaukee in 2022, remaining one of the very best pitchers in the league.
