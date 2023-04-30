Burnes (3-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

Burnes has strung together several quality starts after giving up six runs in 4.1 innings against the Mets on April 5th. The right-hander has given up just six runs over his last 24.1 innings, and sports a 1.13 WHIP on the season. The 28-year-old is tentatively slated to face San Francisco on the road in his next start.