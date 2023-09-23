Burnes (10-8) earned the win Friday, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against the Marlins. He struck out six.

Burnes was handed a big early lead and went into cruise control against Miami's punchless lineup, yielding only two singles across five easy frames in what was ultimately a 16-1 postseason-clinching victory for Milwaukee. The ace right-hander is lined up to make one final regular-season start next week against the Cardinals, but it will probably be an abbreviated outing as the Brewers plot out their plans for October.