Burnes didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Mets, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Five of the seven hits went for extra bases, including two homers by Pete Alonso, but Burnes was quickly taken off the hook for a loss after exiting when Milwaukee tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The right-hander threw 57 of 93 pitches for strikes but managed only five swinging strikes, and the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner has had a bumpy beginning to his 2023 campaign with a 9.64 ERA and 6:5 K:BB through two starts and 9.1 innings. Burnes will try to use a possible two-step next week to get on track, as the Brewers head out on a road trip that takes them through Arizona and San Diego.