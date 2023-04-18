Burnes exited Monday's game against the Mariners in the sixth inning with the trainer, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Julio Rodriguez flew out to center field on Burnes' 85th pitch of the night and Burnes immediately motioned to the dugout that he needed to come out of the game. Burnes gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out three in 5.1 innings and he left with a 4-1 lead over Seattle.