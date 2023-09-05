Burnes (9-8) took the loss against Pittsburgh on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Burnes began well, retiring nine of 11 batters through three scoreless frames. However, he served up a game-tying two-run homer to Jack Suwinski in the fourth and yielded two more runs in the fifth. That was enough to saddle him with the loss in a game during which Milwaukee managed just two runs. Burnes extended his streak of starts without a win to eight contests, though he hasn't been all that bad during that span with a 3.99 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB over 49.2 frames. He's still above .500 with a 9-8 record on the campaign, though his 3.63 ERA is well below the standard he set over the previous three seasons, when his worst ERA was 2.94.