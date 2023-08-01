Burnes allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings in Monday's loss to Washington. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Burnes turned in six quality starts in July, registering an impressive 1.85 ERA and 47:13 K:BB through 39 innings during that span. He allowed two or fewer runs in each of those six outings. His season ERA has dropped to 3.44 with a 136:46 K:BB through 22 starts. Burnes is currently projected to face the Pirates at home this weekend.