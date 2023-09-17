Burnes allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Washington on Saturday.

Burnes sprained his ankle in his previous start Sunday against the Yankees but was able to take the mound six days later without restrictions. He allowed just one run and held a 5-1 lead through five frames but couldn't get out of the sixth, yielding five straight baserunners that resulted in three runs with two outs. Aside from his final frame, Burnes looked very strong, racking up 15 swinging strikes and nine punchouts. He's posted a respectable 3.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB across 63.1 frames over his past 10 starts but hasn't earned a win during that stretch.