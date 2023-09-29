Burnes did not allow a run on five hits and one walk across four innings in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Burnes likely earned some rest in advance of the playoffs, only throwing 66 pitches across four innings before turning the ball over to Julio Teheran. The right-hander has put together another excellent season, pitching to a 3.39 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 193.2 innings. Notably, he reached the 200 strikeout milestone for the third season in a row, highlighting his consistency and reliability when taking the mound.