Burnes allowed two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over seven innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Burnes dominated one of the league's top offenses, but Los Angeles starter Lance Lynn matched him with seven scoreless frames of his own. Though Burnes had to settle for a no-decision, this was one of his best outings of the campaign and a strong bounce-back from his previous start, when he gave up five runs over 5.2 innings against the White Sox. The right-hander improved his season ERA to 3.43 and his WHIP to 1.06 with the standout performance Thursday, and with nine punchouts he moved up to 10th in the National League with 155 on the season.