Burnes (2-1) pitched six scoreless innings on six hits while striking out 10, earning the win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Burns made history Tuesday, becoming the first starter to record 36 strikeouts without allowing a walk to start a season, per Elias Sports Bureau. There isn't anyone hotter than Burnes right now. In four starts, the 26-year-old has a stellar 0.37 ERA with 40 strikeouts and zero walks allowed in 24.1 innings. His average velocity is 97.3 mph, up from 96.0 mph in 2020. Although he handled the Padres with ease Tuesday, it was the most hits he's given up in a start. Burnes' only earned run this season came on a solo shot from Byron Buxton in the second game of the year.