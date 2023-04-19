Burnes (pectoral) is still scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Burnes left his start against the Mariners on Monday with a left pectoral strain, but the right-hander is scheduled to play catch Wednesday and still listed as the probable starter against Boston. There's still a chance that the 28-year-old misses the outing, but it does appear that Burnes has avoided a significant injury at this stage.