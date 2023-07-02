Burnes (6-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks over seven innings against the Pirates. He struck out seven.

The right-hander had a perfect game going through five innings but gave up two runs on a hit, two walks and a hit-by-pitch during the sixth. Burnes rebounded with a scoreless seventh before turning things over to Milwaukee's bullpen, which almost squandered a nine-run lead. The strong outing was a welcome sight for Burnes, who surrendered 11 runs and struck out just six batters over his previous two starts. It's been an up-and-down season through 17 starts for the 28-year-old with a 4.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 96:35 K:BB across 101.1 frames.