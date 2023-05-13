Burnes (4-2) earned the win Friday over the Royals, giving up two hits and four walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.

The four walks were a season high for Burnes, but the rest of his line was excellent. This was his second scoreless outing in eight starts this season. The right-hander has a 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB through 45.2 innings in 2023. He's lined up for a road start in St. Louis next week.