Burnes (pectoral) will play catch Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Burnes said Tuesday that he's feeling much better after being pulled from Monday's start with a strained left pectoral muscle. More will be known regarding his status for his next scheduled start Sunday against Boston after he plays catch, but the 28-year-old ace remains very confident that he will be able to pitch by then.
