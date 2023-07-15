Burnes (8-5) earned the win Friday, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Reds. He struck out 13.

At one point Burnes stepped off the mound and was evaluated by the medical staff, but he powered through whatever was ailing him and finished with his first double-digit strikeout performance of the season. The Milwaukee bullpen completed the shutout and brought the Brewers back into a tie for first in the NL Central. Burnes, who was told by GM Matt Arnold that he will not be traded at the deadline, now has a 3.73 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 113.1 innings this season.