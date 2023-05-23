Burnes (4-4) took the loss against Houston on Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Burnes gave up a career-worst four homers in the outing, so his final stat line could have been much worse. The Astros tagged him for a pair of solo shots -- all of which traveled over 400 feet -- in each of the second and fifth frames, and he gave up another run on a groundout in the fourth. Burnes had a streak of four straight quality starts snapped in the loss, and his season ERA jumped to 3.97. While that number isn't disastrous, it's a significant drop-off after the right-hander posted an ERA of 2.94 or better each of his previous three seasons.