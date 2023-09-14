Burnes (ankle) is listed as the Brewers' scheduled starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Nationals at American Family Field.

Burnes sprained his left ankle during his most recent outing Sunday against the Yankees, but he apparently emerged from his between-starts bullpen session no worse for the wear and will be ready to return to the bump on five days' rest. Heading into the weekend, the Brewers hold a comfortable 4.5-game lead over the Cubs for first place in the National League Central, but Burnes shouldn't face any limitations with his workloads or have any turns in the rotation skipped until Milwaukee officially clinches the division crown.