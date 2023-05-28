Burnes did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings during a 3-1 loss to the Giants. He struck out eight.

Despite allowing a first-inning run, Burnes still completed seven frames, his most since pitching an eight-inning shutout against Arizona on April 11. The 2021 NL Cy Young allowed 10 earned runs over his first two starts of 2023, but he's been better since then, posting a 2.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB over his last nine appearances (54.1 innings). The right-hander will look to maintain his strong play next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a four-game set in Cincinnati.