Burnes moved to 1-1 on the season after striking out eight and allowing three hits and no walks over eight shutout innings in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

After he was roughed up for 10 earned runs and posted a 6:5 K:BB in 9.1 innings between his first two starts of the season, Burnes at least temporarily quelled any concerns about his demise by turning in a dazzling outing in Arizona. He was locked in a pitcher's duel with Merrill Kelly through the first six innings before Milwaukee finally broke through with a five-run seventh inning, providing all the cushion that Burnes would need on the night. He needed just 89 pitches to record his 24 outs and threw 65 strikes in the start, with 16 generating swings and misses.