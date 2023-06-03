Burnes did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks across six innings in a 5-4 victory over Cincinnati. He struck out seven.

Burnes' night was likely done anyways, but he was tossed to start the bottom of the sixth after arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. The right-hander needed 100 pitches (59 strikes) to get through six frames and recorded a season-high four walks, which likely played into his frustration with the strike zone. After allowing 10 runs over his first two starts, the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner has posted a 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 60:23 K:BB over his past 10 appearances (60.1 innings). Burnes will look to make it three straight quality starts next time out, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game set versus Baltimore.